Luanda — After the trial of eight of the 10 defendants involved in the Thai Scam case over USD 50 billion of the Angolan state, the Supreme Court is questioning Cristian de Lemos, the third-last defendant.

The Public Prosecutor's Office (MP) accused the National Police officer, who worked as translator/interpreter of the Thai citizens, of associating with wrongdoers, falsification of documents, fraud and money laundering.

With the trial of Cristian de Lemos, there will remain only one defendant, the Thai Theera Buapeng, who waits for the Supreme Court to provide a translator/interpreter, as he can not speak any international language (English or French).