Gambia: Which Institution Will Best Aid the Police On Sensitisation On Human Rights?

The institution is the National Human Rights Commission. According to the Schedule of the Act the National Assembly has already approved the five candidates who are to be members of the Commission. The names are required to be forwarded to the President for formal appointment and the Minister is required to cause the publication of these names in the Gazette for them to be legally established as members of the human Rights Commission.

Section 12 charges the Commission with the task to promote awareness and respect for human rights through:

Conducting public awareness and education programmes to promote a culture of human rights in The Gambia; assisting the Government in formulating appropriate policies to guarantee human rights; publishing guidelines, manuals and other materials to explain the obligations of public officials in the protection of human rights; and so on.

Hence the police department should develop a close relation with the Human Rights Commission.