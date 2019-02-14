13 February 2019

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: President Bouteflika Appoints Abdelkader Kara Bouhadba New Police Chief

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika appointed Abdelkader Kara Bouhadba, as General Director of the National Police (DGSN), replacing Lakhdar Lahbiri, said Wednesday a communiqué of the ministry of the Interior, Local Assemblies and National Planning.

"In accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, His Excellency Abdelaziz Bouteflika, President of the Republic, appointed Bouhadba Abdelkader Kara, as Director-General of National Police, to replace Lahbiri Lakhdar, required to perform other duties," said the same source.

