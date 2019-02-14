South Africa: 3 Hit By Trains in the Cape in the Last 48 Hours

Three people were hit by trains in and around Cape Town in the last two days, according to authorities.

The latest accident happened on Wednesday morning, when a 30-year-old woman was knocked down in Lansdowne, Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk said.

"She sustained injuries to her head... and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment."

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the woman had made an illegal pedestrian crossing between Wetton and Lansdowne.

While Metrorail said the woman died while crossing, confirmation of the death was not yet available from the provincial health department.

The accident caused delays of up to an hour on the Cape Flats line, between Crawford and Heathfield.

On Tuesday, at around 14:30, a train hit and injured a child in the Bonteheuwel area.

"Contrary to initial reports, it was recorded that a 12-year-old boy was struck by a train while crossing the tracks illegally," Scott said.

News24 previously reported that the boy had allegedly been playing on the tracks.

"He was accompanied by a friend who alerted his family who then took him to hospital by car for treatment."

According to the police and provincial health department, the victim was a 15-year-old boy.

The department's Marika Champion said paramedics were at the scene around 40 minutes after they got the call and rushed him to Somerset Hospital.

Van Wyk said the boy was subsequently discharged.

Around an hour later, a man was knocked down and killed in Cloetesville, Stellenbosch.

Scott said the man had been sitting on the railway tracks underneath a bridge, between the Koelengof and Du Toit stations.

Van Wyk said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying next to the train tracks.

"According to reports the train driver saw the unknown man sitting on the train tracks and she hooted. The unknown man stood up and walked, but the train hit him. He was certified dead on the scene. An inquest was registered for investigation."

Source: News24