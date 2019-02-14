Liberia: Senate Mourns Fallen Colleague

The Plenary of the Liberian Senate was Tuesday, February 12, 2019 a scene of sadness and grieves as Senators mourn the death of one of their colleagues, Senator Geraldine Doe Sheriff of Montserrado County.

During the time of session, senators were walking into the chambers of the Liberian Senate very quietly and with sad faces, but as was expected and holding unto gender fatigue, Grand Bassa County Senator, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence could not hold back her tears.

Senator Lawrence who was escorted into the Senate Plenary by two other Senators burst into tears immediately she took her seat, because the late Senator Doe-Sheriff used to sit right by Senator Lawrence in session as per the traditional positioning of sitting capacities of members of the 'House of Elders'; Montserrado being the first of the three original counties followed by Grand Bassa and Maryland in succession.

Senator Lawrence and the late Doe-Sheriff were the only two female Senators following the ascendency of Bong County Senator now Vice President, Jewel Howard Taylor who was replaced by Dr. Henrique Tokpah at a heated by-election last year.

However, immediately upon taking their seats in the Plenary, Senate Pro-Tempore, Albert Chie began to read out tributes by some Senators sent to him upon hearing the death news of their colleague.

In a very sad and sorrowful tone, Pro-Temp Chie said it is with heavy hearts the Plenary of the Liberian Senate announced the death of Senator Geraldine Doe-Sheriff of Montserrado County.

"Colleagues, members of the Senate Secretariat, members of the Press and visitor, it is with very heavy hearts that the Liberian Senate in this ninth day sitting in this chamber confirms the news of the death of our chair on the committee on Executive, Senator Geraldine Doe Sheriff of Montserrado County," Pro-temp Chie sadly said.

Pro-Temp Chie asserted that upon hearing the death news of the late Senator Doe Sheriff, many Senators began to pull in the tributes through messages

"Death has no respect, notice and warning, lady zico the organizer, the crowd puller, the servant. I can imagine the friendly colleague of ours walking in the Senate Chamber very active. We will miss her a lot. This is very sad news for the Liberian Senate and Liberia as a whole. Bye bye to our bloc leader and unifier," Pro-Temp Chie read out some tributes by some senators.

The President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate at the same time expressed thanks and appreciations to fellow senators for what he considers as love and care shown by all Senators towards the late Senator Doe Sheriff during her time of illness

However, the plenary of the Liberian Senate immediately adjourned following the reading of the tribute by Pro-Temp Chie and make their way to the residence of the late Senator.

Senator Geraldine Doe Sheriff was the senator of Montserrado County and Senate's Committee Chair on Executive prior to her demise.

Senator Doe-Sheriff became Senator of Montserrado County following the death of then Senator, Hannah Brent of the Congress of Democratic Change (CDC) now Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC).

The late Senator Doe Sheriff became Senator on the ticket of the Congress of Democratic Change (CDC), but was later forced to leave the CDC as its chairlady due to misunderstanding that led to public disgrace by some partisans of the CDC against the seated lawmaker.

She later joined the former ruling Unity Party (UP) and served as its Montserrado County Chairlady during the 2017 Representative and Presidential Elections in the country.

Meanwhile, Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie has disclosed that the Liberian Government has asked Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor and Senate Chairman on Foreign Relations, H. Dan Morais to go to Ghana and bring back the remains of the late Montserrado County Senator. TNR