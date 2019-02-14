14 February 2019

Kenya: Betty Kyallo - I'm Happy Ex-Husband Dennis Okari Got Engaged

By Rajab Zawadi

K24 news anchor Betty Kyalo is happy that her ex-husband, NTV Investigative Editor and News anchor Dennis Okari has moved on after their bitter divorce.

A video surfaced online recently showing Okari proposing to his new girlfriend Naomi Joy at a city hotel in the company of family members and close friends.

On Wednesday, Betty held a question and answer session with her Instagram fans where she was asked about how she felt on her baby daddy's engagement.

Betty said she was glad to see Okari has found happiness after their divorce.

"No pain whatsoever, happy for him. Wish him the best. And to everyone else who's gone or going through the same thing, you're human, life happens, move on and find your happiness. I'm happier" Betty responded.

Betty was married to Okari in a short lived marriage that ended bitterly in 2016. The two had one daughter.

