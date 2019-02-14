Somalia: Southwest State President Completes Cabinet Members

The president of Southwest state of Somalia, Abdulaziz Hassan Mohamed alias Laftagaren has appointed another ten new cabinet ministers on Wednesday.

The new list with ten ministers and their deputies makes the total number of regional state cabinet 50.

The state leader who was himself elected on December 19 last year said the decision to complete cabinet appointments was made following consultations with the regional parliament and civil society groups.

The list will be submitted to the regional parliament for approval in forthcoming days. The regional leader has pledged to embark on reconciliation, improved security, better healthcare, and free education during his campaign.