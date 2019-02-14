Somalia: Air Force Marks 59th Anniversary

Somali air force has marked its 59th anniversary since inception in 1960 after the country gained its independence from British and Italian colonies.

The event which was colorful kicked off with the march of the band group.

Somali military chief, General Dahir Adan Elmi has congratulated the forces for their commitments to serve the nation.

"I want to extend my gratitude to all the members serving Somali air force. I wish them success in their work all times," he said.

The Somali air force was established in 1960 as part of protecting the country from internal as well as external aggression.

It carried out its greatest operation in the theatre of humanitarian relief when it flew tonnes of aid to tens of thousands of people facing disaster from floods in 1962 and prolonged drought in 1974.

Following years of civil war, it was disbanded after the fall of late President Siad Barre.

It was rejuvenated in 2010 with the authority of a new Somali central government with training of its officers taking place in Turkey and Djibouti.