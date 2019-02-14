Nigeria: Why Nigerians Should Know Their HIV Status Today - NACA

The Director General (DG), National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Sani Aliyu, wants to use this season of love to encourage Nigerians, especially young people, to know their Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV) status. It is concerning that only one of six young people know their HIV status in this country. "Knowing your HIV status is important for your future health and that of your loved ones."

Aliyu added: "As we express love on this day, remember to Love Wisely. As members of the wider society, your health and productivity is vital to the future of our country. So, I urge you to avoid risky behaviors as we commemorate Valentine's Day. Love Wisely, Share Love not HIV. Get a HIV test today."

The DG noted that about one in seven young persons in Nigeria experience their first sexual contact by the age of 15 years. This, together with the practice of having multiple sexual partners increases HIV vulnerability among youths. The DG said: "New HIV infection is currently highest among young people aged 15-24 years. It is important to reduce this worrying trend among Nigerian youths by encouraging faithful relationships for those who cannot abstain from sex, and the use of barrier protection such as condoms, which prevent Sexually Transmitted Diseases including HIV and unwanted pregnancies."

This period is particularly noted for young people expressing their love for one another. The DG NACA urges Nigerians, especially the youths, to express love within the context of caring deeply for their loved ones and avoid risky behavior that will make them vulnerable to HIV/AIDS and other Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

