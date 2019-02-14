Mali Through to U-20 Final

MALI yesterday qualified for the final of this year's African Under-20 Nations Cup tournament when they beat 4-3 after extra-time at the Seyni Kouche Stadium in Niger.

Full-time scores was 1-1 with Mali scoring first in the 78th minute and Nigeria equalising 10 minutes later.

Mali are searching for their first trophy in this tournament and will meet either South Africa or Senegal in Sunday's grand final.

In another development, Zambia's Nkana FC picked up their first win in CAF Confederations Cup when they beat Sudan's Al-Hilal Omdurman 2-1 in a Group C match at the Nkana Stadium yesterday.

It was the perfect start for Al-Hilala, who took the lead seven minutes into the game after a clinical finish from Waleed Hamid, making it 1-0.

The home side, though, quickly hit back with the equaliser in the 14th minute courtesy of a strike from Freddy Tshimenga.

Nkana started the second half much more positively and dominated the possession stakes, but their shooting in front of goal was poor.

Nonetheless, the home side pushed forward and were rewarded with a goal in the 75th minute thanks to a goal from Walter Bwalya, 2-1.