Ghana: Business Dev. Minister, GOC Pres Approve Frindo Soccer Board Game

Inventor of 'The FrindoSoccer Indoor Board Game', Mr Frimpong Manso has announced that the game will be launched in Ghana on March 12 at the Ghana International Press Centre.

He made the disclosure when he interacted with the Business Development Minister, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Awal and Mr Dave Agbenu, Editor of the Ghanaian Times newspaper last week.

The game is played with a dice by two or groups or teams and capable of helping people understand the technicalities of the game.

For school children, it enhances their knowledge about football, enhances their understanding of the Probability theory and introduces them to new vocabularies.

He told the Minister the game fared well at the UK Trade Fair recently but has ignored advances by foreigners to acquire the rights to produce in large volumes, adding that, 'I want it to be known as a product from Ghana by a Ghanaian.'

After demonstrations, Alhaji Ibrahim Awal recommended the game to Ghanaians and hoped Africans would patronise the product.

He promised to appeal to the president, and the government to support its production.

"Since it has the potential to teach our children about football and academic subjects such as dictation, comprehension and the probability theory, I would like to recommend to all."

The Editor of the Times newspaper, Mr Dave Agbenu, who doubles as an executive member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) urged the media to support the promotion of the game.

Meanwhile, the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, has pledged the support of the Committee for FrindoSports, urging Ghanaians to patronise.

According to him, it would be ideal if more Ghanaians invent products that can attract world attention and market the nation.