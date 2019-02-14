14 February 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Baby Murderer Appears At Court

On 11 February 2019, a 46-year-old man appeared at the Pinetown Magistrates Court, for killing a 14-month-old baby and attempting to stab the mother. The suspect was remanded in custody until 19 February 2019 for mental observation.

It is alleged that on 11 February 2019 at 07:30, the baby boy was sleeping in his room at Indundumo in Clermont while his mother was busy outside the home doing her laundry. The mother heard her child crying hysterically and went to investigate. She was shocked to find the suspect who is a relative, stabbing her little baby.

She attempted to stop the suspect but he became more violent and stabbed her on her thigh. Both victims were rushed to hospital however the baby later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was arrested at the scene by KwaDabeka police for murder and attempted murder.

South Africa

