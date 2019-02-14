Uganda: NDA Boss Told to Leave Office Immediately

The Court of Appeal has ordered National Drug Authority executive Secretary Ms Donna Asiimwe Kusemererwa to vacate office immediately.

The order by the Court of Appeal follows a 2017 ruling by the High Court that the appointment of Ms Donna Asiimwe Kusemererwa as the executive director of National Drug Authority (NDA) in January 2016 was "unlawful, unjustifiable, null and void".

Ms Kusemererwa replaced Ms Kate Kikule who served as acting executive director following the sacking of Dr Gordon Sematiko at the peak of corruption scandals that were then being investigated at the drug authority.

In February 2015, Dr Sematiko, the then executive secretary/registrar, and Mr Dan Badebye, the head of finance at NDA, were fired for transferring $5m (about Shs14b) from the official authority account to an unauthorised fixed deposit account.

Another official, Mr Adolf Baguma, was also sacked in relation to the same scam.

Details follow...