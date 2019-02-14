South Africa: 'We Are Not Living Here' - Second Lentegeur Shooting in a Day Causes Panic

A second shooting in Cape Town's Lentegeur on Thursday has left the community begging the police for help.

"People are living in a state of panic," said Lentegeur Community Policing Forum chairperson Byron De Villiers.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the face when two men simply walked up to him in Snapdragon Street and pulled the trigger at around 10:30.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said police did not know the motive for the shooting but were looking for the perpetrators.

"The victim was treated on the scene by paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment," Van Wyk added.

The small suburb in Mitchells Plain was already reeling over the news that a taxi driver had been shot in the head during the morning rush earlier on Thursday, near a petrol station in Eisleben Road.

"We are not living here," said an upset De Villiers. "Living is being able to go to the shops safely. Living is being able to go to the park. We cannot do that here.

"Most people just do what they need to do and go straight home and stay home," he said.

"We need assistance," begged De Villiers. "That is the only way we are going to bring about calm. There is nothing else."

He said the police need to patrol and be proactive, instead of reactive.

Police Minister Bheki Cele recently announced an Anti-Gang Unit to help crack down on gangsterism, drugs and illegal weapons.

