14 February 2019

Radio France Internationale

Libya: Al-Qaeda in Libya Hit With US Airstrike

Tagged:

Related Topics

Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) have said that the US carried out an airstrike against Al-Qaeda on Wednesday night in southern Libya.

A spokesperson for President Fayez al-Sarraj said the strike hit near the town of Ubari, around 900 kilometres south of the capital, and was carried out in coordination with the GNA, according to reports from the AFP news agency.

"A number of members of terrorist organisation al-Qaeda" were targeted in the military operation, said Mohamad al-Sallak, in a statement cited by AFP.

The US regularly carries out airstrikes in Libya against al-Qaeda and the Islamic State armed group (IS).

An IS member was killed last August by the US with AFP citing a source who described the IS fighter as a local leader of the jihadist group.

The US said it killed four members of an IS-affiliated group in June 2018 near Bani Walid, in northern Libya.

In March 2018, a senior al-Qaeda member and another jihadist fighter were killed in an airstrike, according to the Pentagon.

Libya has been wracked by civil war since the toppling and killing of former leader Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

The GNA was created after an UN-backed deal in December 2015, but has failed to gain influence across the entire country.

Libya

Army Captures Hundreds of Rebels After French Airstrikes

French and Chadian airstrikes have allowed the Chadian army to take some 250 rebels into custody. The rebel group had… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.