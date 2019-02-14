Kenya: Caroline Mwatha's Murder - Tight Security At Dandora Clinic

Police have put a clinic in Dandora linked to the death of human rights activist Caroline Mwatha under 24-hour surveillance.

Residents say the clinic, which operates 24-hours a day, seven days a week, was closed for the first on Sunday and was painted afresh, perhaps to conceal its name 'New Njiru Community Centre'.

The clinic, located off John Osogo Road in Dandora Phase 4, was opened 10 years ago, according to residents who spoke to Nation.co.ke.

'CRIME SCENE'

Nairobi County health officials were on Wednesday barred from accessing the building by police.

"The police say it is crime scene and we have no option but to leave," said one of the county health inspectors who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the case.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board chief executive Daniel Yumbya has however said that the health centre is not a registered officially.

Francis Makambi, a resident of the area, said he was not aware that the clinic was operating illegally.

"How was the clinic operating illegally? Where was the board all these years?" Mr Makambi asked.

Another resident, Ms Jane Muiruri, expressed shock that the clinic was not registered.

"That is where I gave birth to my second born son. I have always known that it is a certified clinic," she said.

On Tuesday, the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said six suspects were arrested over Ms Mwatha's alleged botched abortion and disposal of her body, which was found at City Mortuary after six days.