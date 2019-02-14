Zimbabwe: UN Commits to Assisting Zimbabwe

The United Nations says it will continue strengthening its support to the people of Zimbabwe through funding various sustainable projects to promote a better life for the locals.

Presenting his credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House this morning, the newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator to Zimbabwe, Bishow Parajuli said the UN, as it has done in the past, will continue supporting government's efforts in ensuring a better life for Zimbabweans while availing aid for the marginalised communities.

"We had a great chance to talk to His Excellence on what the UN is doing in Zimbabwe. Our effort is to always help the people of Zimbabwe in the best way possible to improve the livelihoods and to provide sustainable solutions," he told reporters.

Among other issues, Parajuli said, he discussed the prevailing economic crisis and how the UN can be of assistance at a time when the country is reeling from a serious economic meltdown.

Parajuli has been leading the development of a new strategic engagement in Zimbabwe under the 2016-2020 UN Development Assistance Framework, focusing on six national priorities: poverty reduction, social services, gender equality, HIV and AIDS, food and nutrition security, and good governance, leading the successful mobilization of USD400 million annually for the past three years.

This has seen development results which include resilience building of 830,000 people in 23 rural districts, providing 2.2 million vulnerable people with cash and food assistance, introducing climate-smart agriculture, expanding agribusiness and irrigation infrastructures, and linking women to local and regional markets.

The United Nations, moreover, has assisted Zimbabwe to fulfil its reporting obligations to United Nations human rights mechanisms, such as the Universal Periodic Review, and to the implementation of human rights recommendations, as well as the sustainable development goals, with a view to enhancing human rights and development in the country.

Also present were representatives of all UN agencies including UNPFPA representative Dr Esther Muia, ILO director Ms Hopolang Phororo, UNICEF representative Dr Mohamed Ayoya, World Food Programme country director and representative Mr Eddie Rowe, UNHCR representative Mr Robert Tibagwa, UNESCO Regional Director and Representative Professor Hubert Gijzen, WHO representative Dr Alex Gasasira and UN Women representative Ms Delphine Serumaga.

Before his elevation, Parajuli was the UN Resident Coordinator.