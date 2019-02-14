South Africa: Gauteng Legislature Signs Memorandum of Understanding With Public Protector

press release

Promoting active and responsible citizenry through public participation; holding the Executive accountable; ensuring cooperative governance; and making laws are the core mandates of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

In an effort to maximise the effectiveness of these mandates, Speaker of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Honourable Ntombi Mekgwe will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Public Protector of South Africa Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebana.

The signing of the MoU will take place this evening, 14th February 2019 during a Media Networking Session at the GPL. The Networking Session is scheduled to engage with media stakeholders ahead of the last Official Opening of the current term (set for 18th February).

Subsequent to engagements between the GPL Speaker and the Public Protector, a decision was taken to establish a partnership between the two entities; which will be formalised by the signing of the MoU.

The MoU details the roles, responsibilities and timelines of partnership. The partnership seeks to address issues of: awareness on the functions and mandates of public institutions; enhanced democracy and partnerships between the Legislature and the Chapter 9 Institutions; speeding up petitioning process by ensuring sharing of information and avoiding duplications; and collaboration on common programmes (e.g. outreach programmes, public education, etc).

Both the GPL and the Office of the Public Protector believe the partnership will greatly assist in enhancing GPL's delivery of its mandates - thus improving the lives of the people of Gauteng.

Issued by: Gauteng Provincial Legislature