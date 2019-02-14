South Africa: Bogus Hawks Officer Arrested for Extortion

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has pounced on a suspect who posed as a Hawks officer and attempted to extort R200 000 from a person mentioned in the ongoing Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The 34-year-old suspect was arrested in Sandton on Tuesday and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court today.

The arrest came after the Gauteng Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members were alerted to the blackmail.

"The suspect had allegedly told the complainant that he was a Hawks member and promised to make investigations against him by the Hawks and NPA disappear. To do this, he demanded R200 000," said Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi.

The complainant, Mulaudzi said, met with the suspect and handed him R8 000 with the promise of settling the balance later that afternoon. The second meeting took place as agreed and the suspect was apprehended by Hawks officers.

"The suspect, who was clad in Hawks regalia, was found in possession of fake SAPS, Hawks and NPA documents as well as a false Hawks appointment certificate," he said.

Hawks Head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has welcomed the arrest.

"I welcome the work of the team that was involved. The arrest has removed the threat posed by the suspect on the community. We encourage members of the public to continue to provide information on criminals. The days of faking Hawks are over," Lebeya said.