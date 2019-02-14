South Africa: Minister Gwede Mantashe On Sibanye-Stilwater Mining Statement

press release

The Minister of Mineral Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, has noted today's statement by mining company Sibanye-Stilwater regarding possible retrenchments at two of its gold operations, Beatrix and Driefontein.

The department will engage with stakeholders in line with Section 52 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), which requires that the company explore all possible options to ensure as many jobs as possible are saved during the restructuring.

The Minister remains committed to continuous engagement with stakeholders in the industry, in line with commitments by stakeholders in the Mining Leadership Compact.

Issued by: Department of Mineral Resources