14 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mother Walked in On 14-Month-Old Toddler Being Stabbed - Police

A KwaZulu-Natal mother walked into her sleeping baby's room and witnessed the horrific fatal stabbing of the 14-month-old child last week, police said on Thursday.

The assailant, a 46-year-old man who is now in police custody, also attempted to stab the mother, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

According to Zwane, the baby was sound asleep in his room in Indundumo, Clermont, while his mother was outside doing the laundry on Saturday, February 9.

"The mother heard her child crying hysterically and went to investigate. She was shocked to find the suspect, who is a relative, stabbing her little baby."

He said that when she tried to stop the man, he became more violent.

"He then stabbed her on her thigh. Both victims were rushed to hospital, however, the baby later succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was arrested at the scene by KwaDabeka police for murder and attempted murder."

