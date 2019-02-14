Tanzania: Mkapa Hospital Plans Offering Cancer Treatment

DETERMINED to take specialised services close to wananchi, Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) will start offering cancer treatment services this fiscal year.

The Hospital's Executive Director, Dr Alphonse Chandika gave the revelation here yesterday during the launch of a 5bn/- cath lab at the public health facility.

Dr Chandika said they have already ordered the equipment read for cancer treatment, which will be a great relief to majority people who have been relying on Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI).

"We have ordered the equipment and we expect to start offering the services in July, this year," said Dr Chandika.

The sentiments were also shared by Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Minister Ummy Mwalimu who said they should start with chemotherapy services.

"Permanent secretary, we must use all means possible to enable Benjamin Mkapa Hospital to start offering cancer treatment, let us start with chemotherapy as we go along," directed the minister.

She said the services will relieve patients from neighbouring regions of the burden of travelling for hours to seek treatment in Dar es Salaam, advising the strategic centre position of Dodoma region be effectively used.

Ms Mwalimu said the government will explore the best mode to avail the services to Mbeya residents, as part of the strategies to improve health services with specialised treatment being of paramount importance.

She dismissed as unfounded rumours that the government has banned doctors from referring patients for treatment abroad, saying the decreasing number is because of availability of specialised treatment, which was rare in the past.

The minister cited ORCI, which between September and December last year, handled 77 patients, thanks to the government efforts to have state of art cancer treatment equipment.

She reaffirmed the government commitment to improve working environment, equipment and capacity for guaranteed health services, promising capacity building for health sector personnel to enable them offer the best quality services.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Dr Zainab Chaula prayed for the public to avoid lifestyles, which contribute to increasing number of patients with noncommunicable diseases.