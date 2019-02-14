Tanzania: Women Football League Set for Improvement

MAINLAND Women Premier League sponsors, Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL), said they will resolve challenges affecting smooth running of the league.

Titled 'Serengeti Lite Women League' the league has experienced several challenges and the sponsors through their brand of Serengeti Lite have taken note.

This was said yesterday by the SBL Corporate Relations Director John Wanyancha at the company's headquarters in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"We have received several complaints from concerned stakeholders on some of the key issues which need immediate address to enable the league operate in a desirable way and we are working on them," Wanyancha said.

He mentioned some of the obstacles as lack of sponsor branding on the jerseys used by all teams trading in the league as well making sure that they timely get required sport gears.

"Our focus is to improve the development of football in the country that is why we are also involved as main sponsors of the country's senior football team Taifa Stars through our brand of Serengeti Premier Lager," he said.

Asked why some teams in the Serengeti Lite Women League fail to travel to other areas to accomplish their league assignments due to possible lack of funds, Wanyancha said that is a challenge which should compel the teams to look for extra sponsors.

"Teams are not supposed to rely on one sponsor, they need to look for co-sponsors, who can also provide something for the healthy running of the respective clubs," he said.

On the other hand, SBL Communication Manager Iman Lwinga said as they continue to facilitate football development in the country, people should also be aware about their Drink Responsibly Campaign.

"You should never allow alcohol control your life but rather you should be the one controlling it," Lwinga said.