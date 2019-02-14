Tanzania: Overseas Cardiovascular Treatment 'Down By 95pc

MINISTER for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu said cath lab services have reduced cardiovascular treatment abroad by 95 per cent.

She said the number of patients referred to abroad is expected to keep going down after the launch of Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) cath lab worth 5bn/-,being the second public health facility to offer cardiac health care through cath lab after JKCI.

Speaking during the launch, Ms Mwalimu praised local cardiologists for the job well-done as until the launch, at least 13 operations had already been performed successfully by local specialists.

She said the government had been spending heavily on sending patients for treatment abroad whereas since JKCI introduced the cath lab the number of referrals abroad had dropped by 95 per cent.

She was optimistic that with the second public facility in place very peculiar cases could be referred abroad as she expressed the government commitment to ensuring other doctors were sent abroad for specialisation courses.

"We are determined to send more doctors abroad for specialisation studies as well as purchasing medical equipment to meet the requirements," she noted.

A cath lab is a specialised unit with diagnostic imaging equipment being used to visualise the arteries of the heart and the chambers of the heart and treat any abnormality found.

"I commend local cardiologists, who have performed cardiovascular operations to 13 patients. This shows that we have our own specialists and I believe will contribute a lot in saving the patients' lives," said Ms Mwalimu.

She noted that the cath lab should be used fully to reduce congestion of cardiac diseases patients at JKCI.

The hospital's executive director, Dr Alphonse Chandika, said the state-of-the-art lab would provide several services to patients with heart complications, including heart test such as angiograms used to diagnose heart problems and treatment.

"The unit will provide treatment such as opening up arteries during a heart attack or to prevent one from happening in the first place," said the BMH executive director.

Dr Chandika noted that BMH cardiologists had teamed up with their counterparts at JKCI to start offering health services to take a leaf experience from JKCI.

"Our cardiologists will team up with their counterparts from JKCI to share experience. We're grateful to JKCI for cooperation," he noted.

JKCI Executive Director, Prof Mohamed Janabi, said the new service at BMH would help reduce the congestion of people seeking health services at JKCI, saying over 1,000 people with heart complications underwent surgeries at JKCI last year.

"Residents of Dodoma and neighbouring regions will no longer need to travel all the way to Dar es Salaam because they can now access similar health services at BMH," said the JKCI executive director.

BMH cardiac surgeries on patients suffering from serious cardiac complications through the cath lab will be a blessing to patients from Dodoma, Singida, Iringa Mbeya, Tabora, Simiyu and other surrounding regions from a long jouney seeking for the same treatment at JKCI.