Tanzania: Maternal, Child Mortality Going Down, Govt Says

WHILE some members of the House of Representatives say that little success has been achieved in decreasing maternal and infant mortality, the Ministry of Health says the opposite.

Chake Chake legislator Suleiman Sarahani said during a question and answer session that despite government's ongoing efforts to reduce mother and child mortality, only little success had been recorded.

However, in response to that, Deputy Minister for Health Harusi Said Suleiman said there had been great strides in reducing infant and mortality since 2015, attributing them to President Ali Mohamed Shein's efforts in improving health services.

"Improved infrastructure, public awareness and fight against outmoded traditions are among the reasons behind a reduction in maternal and child mortality in Zanzibar in the past few years," Ms Suleiman said.

She noted, for example, that between 2015 and 2017 maternal deaths had dropped from 237/100,000 to 219/100,000, while child mortality from 79/1,000 to 56/1,000.

"This is evidence that we have been doing well in improving mother and child health."