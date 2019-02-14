Tanzania: Health Insurance Cover for All Coming - Minister

A Bill that, requires every Tanzanians to register with health insurance cover, has been finalised and will be tabled in the National Assembly in April, according to Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu.

Speaking during symposium on health insurance scheme to the informal sector, organised by Health Promotion and System Strengthening (HPSS) funded by the Switzerland-based Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC, in collaboration with Tanzania government in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Ms Mwalimu said once enacted, the new law would direct every Tanzanian to have health insurance coverage.

The minister said having a single health insurance fund was possible since the government in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conducted a study and observed that Tanzanians could pay for health insurance cover.

She said the study revealed that Tanzanians were capable of paying for health insurance as most of them were able to buy 500/-air time per day.

She added that collection through the National Health Insurance (NHIF) had been increasing and in 2017/18, NHIF had collected 480bn/- compared to 4.7bn/- collected in 2005/06.

She said the money had been allocated to various projects for improving hospital infrastructure, purchasing of equipment, drugs and training of personnel.

"Until June 2018, NHIF had registered 856 members, while 446 of them had 3,918,999 beneficiaries, which is about seven per cent of all Tanzanians. The fund started by providing all civil servants with health insurance and then expanded to other employees.

The government took another initiative in 2000 by establishing Community Health Fund (CHF) to cover the informal sector," noted the minister.

However, she added that still 67 per cent of Tanzanians were not registered with health insurance, saying that was a big challenge that needed to be addressed.

On her part, Swiss Ambassador to Tanzania Florence Mattli said her country would continue supporting Tanzania's health sector. She noted that there was a need to ensure reliable health services to people who worked in the informal sector.

"Informal sector workers are vulnerable to financial risks, in particular when they fall sick. In response to their health needs, many low and middle-income countries have recently introduced social health insurance schemes targeting to the poor," she explained.

She said the goal was to improve people's health and protect from financial consequences.