Tanzania: Concern As Rabies Kills Over 10 People

SEVENTEEN people have died from rabies, while 1,050 were bitten by dogs between 2017 and 2018 in Rukwa Region. Rukwa Regional Principal Veterinary Officer, Dr Respich Maengo, told 'Daily News' that death incidents were reported in various districts in the region.

He said among the 17 reported deaths, seven deaths were reported in Nkasi District, four deaths each in Kalambo District and Sumbawanga municipal councils respectively and two deaths were reported in Sumbawanga District Council.

He further said that Rukwa residents did not see the importance of vaccinating their domestic animals as only 14.6 per cent of the dogs had been vaccinated so far, while none of the domestic cats had been given a jab.

"According to latest statistics Rukwa Region has 41,1159 domestic dogs and 9,514 cats and only 14.6 per cent of the dogs have been vaccinated against rabies, while none of the domestic cats have been given a jab against rabies," added Dr Maengo.

He further explained that several measures had been taken as 52 strayed dogs had been taken so far from 2018 to date. "The stray dogs, whose owners are known when they attack people, the owners will first be warned and will required to cover medical bills for victims," added Dr Maengo.

Rabies is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the brain in humans and other mammals. Early symptoms include fever and tingling. As the disease spreads through the brain, people become more confused and agitated.

Eventually, coma and death result. In 20 per cent of people, rabies begins with tingling or paralysis of the limb that was bitten. Every year, more than 15 million people worldwide receive a post-bite vaccination.

This is estimated to prevent hundreds of thousands of rabies deaths annually, according to World Health Organisation (WHO).