Tanzania: Lugola Dares Lissu to Return Home

HOME Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola yesterday dared Singida East Member of Parliament (MP) Tundu Lissu to return home and submit his evidence over his attack in 2017.

Mr Lugola expressed his displeasure over the politician's recent self-imposed crusade of tarnishing the country's image on international platforms.

Briefing reporters here, the minister said it was imperative for the legislator and his driver, Mr Simon Mohammed Bakari to return in the country to give their versions of the stories on the attack.

According to the minister, the opposition Chadema legislator's claim of a plot to have him assassinated was shrouded in a cloud of controversy, daring him to return to the country.

"He's been quoted saying that CCTV cameras had been removed on the day of the attack, to my best knowledge, none of the buildings owned by the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) had ever been fitted with the cameras," explained the minister.

He further dismissed Lissu's claims that the buildings where he was shot at from were manned by police officers. "His claims are utter lies, he knows too well what really transpired that day, which is why I'm challenging him to return back," added the minister.

He underscored the importance of attack victims' presence in the country, describing them as key witnesses on his 'assassination attempt' claims.

"The politician is a key complainant, nonetheless he has shown little concern about our plea to have his version of the story," explained Mr Lugola.

The minister accused the outspoken parliamentarian of 'abandoning his case,' accusing him of seeking public sympathy.

"Mr Lissu and his driver are the only ones who are able to prove to us, beyond any reasonable doubt on what really transpired on that day, other than traversing the world peddling lies," said the minister.

Mr Lugola insisted that the legislator had fully healed and back was on his feet, a condition he said was enough to enable the MP to return in the country.

The minister admitted that the police and other security organs had summoned and interrogated a number of people in connection to the 'assassination attempt'; however the two still harbour crucial leads to the attack.

"It makes no sense when someone goes around the world seeking public sympathy when he could have knowledge of his so called killers," claimed the minister.

Mr Lugola accused the politician of planting a seed of hatred among Tanzanians living in the diaspora, saying by 'peddling his lies', the lawmaker was doing nothing other than fuelling hate against the government of the day.

The minister said it was sad to see some Tanzanians living in the Diaspora ill-advising the politician by telling him not to return to Tanzania as the country was no longer safe.

In the same vein, the minister issued a stern warning to Tanzanians who abuse the social media by insulting the president and inciting other Tanzanians against the government.

He said he has directed the police and Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to detain and charge those found culpable.

Since recovering from his injuries last year, Mr Lissu has visited a number of foreign countries and media houses, tarnishing the country's image.

He has since appeared on BBC's Hard Talk Show, Shaka Ssali's Straight Talk and Clottey interview on Voice of America