Tanzania: Suspects Over Sold Ex-Premier Plot Arraigned

Dodoma — Suspects in a forgery case on a plot owned by former Prime Minister John Malecela yesterday were arraigned facing eight charges.

In the criminal case no. 15/2019, Makole Ward counsellor Abel Shauri and his three co-accused were arrested at the end of last month for allegedly forging documents and selling Mr Malecela's plot no. 26 in block J, which is located at Area D at Sh35 million.

Besides, Mr Shauri, the three co-accused are Jackson Ndahani, Shaban Msovela and Elias Stephen, but the police are still investigating some other suspects in Dodoma for forging the documents.

Before the Resident Magistrate in-Charge of the District Court of Dodoma, Mr Godfrey Pius, the accused were told to have committed the offence between June and August, 2018 at Area D, one of the Dodoma's famous streets.

State attorneys Lina Magoma and Morisi Sarara told the court that the accused forged the documents and changed the name John S. Malecela on the offered plot no. CDA/ED/LA-15/53243 on February 16, 2010

Mr Magoma told the court that the offences fell in section nos. 333 and 335 (b) and 337 of penal code chapter 16 whereby the accused sold the plot to Godfrey Gao while knowing it was not their property.

State attorney Magoma mentioned some offences committed by the accused forgery, writing a forged leadership letter from Mr Malecela, writing a forged letter of transfer, forging genuine documents and obtaining cash unlawfully, hence asking the court not to grant the accused bail.

The defence lawyer Francis Stephen asked the court to grant bail to his clients, however, they were refused and remanded until February 15, 2019 when they would appear in the court for a bail ruling.