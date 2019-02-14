Malawi: Hospital Sends Nurse On 'Forced Leave' for Failing to Help Pregnant Woman Deliver

A nurse at Mpala Health Centre in Mulanje has been sent in forced leave pending a decision by the ministry of Health after she allegedly turned back a pregnant woman who wanted to deliver at the health facility.

Mulanje district hospital spokesperson Innocent Chinvinda said a fact finding team from the hospital proved that the woman was turned away from the hospital and she delivered under a tree near the health centre with the help of her relations.

"The records at the hospital showed that the woman did not deliver at the health centre. She instead delivered at a nearby tree and this is unacceptable," said Chabvinda.

He said officials from the district hospital went to the village to offer apologies over the incident to the woman, her relations and traditional leaders.

"Still, the hospital management thought of sending her on forced leave for her own safety as she awaits a decision by the ministry on her fate.

He said the ministry can slap her with a suspension or fire her altogether.

Health activist Maziko Matemba said some health personnel behave strangely due to fatigue for working long hours without rest.

He said the Medical Council of Malawi should always make routine visits to hospital to ensure all ethical health standards are adhered to.

The nurse allegedly said that he sent back the woman because she came and the hospital late.