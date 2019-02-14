Tanzania's Former Home Affairs Minister Recuperating After Car Crash

Dodoma — The condition of the Iramba West MP (CCM), Mwigulu Nchemba, who is receiving treatment at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital after he was involved in a car accident, is improving.

Speaking on Thursday, February 14, 2019, the hospital's executive director, Dr Alphonce Chandika, said the condition of the former Home Affairs Minister was improving except that he still had some back pains.

Mwigulu was involved in the car crash yesterday at Migori in Iringa Region when he was heading to his home town of Singida to attend a meeting of the regional political committee.

Dr Nchemba told journalists at the hospital yesterday that the accident occurred when his vehicle hit donkeys while on his way to Singida.

"I was talking on the phone when suddenly, my driver issued an accident warning to me. I saw three zebras crossing the road. One donkey managed to cross but the vehicle rammed into two of them," he said.

He said he heard a loud bang and he knew at that moment that the accident was real.

"After that, there was smoke in the vehicle, suggesting that it would burn but good Samaritans came to our rescue and rushed us to Benjamin Mkapa Hospital," he said, noting that he was received well and given utmost care.

His driver was not hurt during the accident.