Tanzania: Arrest Lissu Now, Lugola Orders Police

Arusha — Home Affairs minister Kangi Lugola said yesterday he is surprised that the police have until now not arrested Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu just as they have been arresting loiterers.

"I am surprised, why the police haven't arrested Mr Lissu just like they have been arresting loiterers... he has been wandering around the globe, while insisting that he is still sick," said Mr Lugola.

The minister made the remarks when speaking to the press in Arusha yesterday.

He insisted that Mr Lissu should return to the country since he has recovered from injuries he sustained during a suspected assassination attempt in Dodoma on September 7, 2017.

"If he has recovered he should return to the country to assist with investigations rather than going around the world while making accusations against authorities," said Mr Lugola.

He also shielded the police from accusations that they failed in their role during the day Mr Lissu was attacked.

"The area where Mr Lissu was attacked by unknown people is not guarded by police but protected by private security companies, so it is not fair to blame the police," said Mr Lugola.

He also stressed that Lissu's driver Adam Bakari, who was with the MP during the attack, should return to the country to help authorities with investigations.

"It doesn't cross my mind that 38 bullets were fired at Mr Lissu's vehicle and none hit the driver. He should come back to help us with investigations," said Mr Lugola.

Mr Lugola's remarks come a few days after unconfirmed reports emerged that the National Assembly had suspended payment of Mr Lissu's salary.

In a clip circulating on social media, Mr Lissu is seen suggesting that Parliament had suspended his salary. He was speaking to some Tanzanians living in the US.

Speaker Job Ndugai threatened to stop the payment of salary because of the MP's absence in the National Assembly while he is seen travelling around the world giving speeches.

Mr Lissu has been abroad for treatment since September 7, 2017 when he was attacked by unknown assailants. He have had a number of operations after the attack, and says he has to undergo another surgery in the near future.