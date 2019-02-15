Nigeria: 2019 - I Will Restructure Nigeria If Elected - Moghalu

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu has promised to restructure Nigeria if elected president.

Moghalu stated this Sunday at the ongoing presidential debate organized by the TVC Communications at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotels, Abuja.

According to him, the 2019 general elections is about a "fundamental shift from the old politicians that have held the country down.

"YPP is for restructuring; we must restructure so Nigeria can move forward.

"Many Nigerians don't have basic infrastructure after over 50 years of independence.

"The 2019 election is about leaders with character, who has the capacity to manage the economy."

He argued that Nigeria has not been able to make any economic progress because the country has no economic policy, vision, policies and market frameworks to give people jobs.