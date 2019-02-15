Kenya: Special Olympics Gold Medallist Gatwiri Struggling to Make Ends Meet

Nyeri — Four years ago, Susan Gatwiri put her best foot forward to bag two gold medals in the Los Angeles, USA Special Olympics where Kenya registered it best ever performance, hauling 40 medals.

The young athlete won gold in 3000m and 5000m thus helping Kenya to bag more fortunes in the Olympics as the country scooped a total of 26 gold, 2 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Gatwiri had hoped the same would translate to self-fortunes by giving her a monetary award besides getting medals in order liberate her mother back at home who wallows in extreme poverty.

But contrary to her expectations, the athlete only came home with a Sports Personality of the Year Award (SOYA) after being named the Women Living with Disability of the Year 2015 that saw the accolade accompanied by Sh75, 000 that she gave to her mother to rent a house, pay some fees for her siblings and obtain ordinary chattel of a table and chairs.

Her case emerged after her story was shared on social media after her struggles with life despite the fact that the Government had promised to award gold medallist Sh200,000 translating to Sh400,000 that Gattwiri is entitled to.

However, up to date, the Government has never fulfilled its promise, leaving Kenyans call on the Ministry of Sports to intervene.

However, the unite to Gatwiri, Judith Kiende said that she had undergone all her primary education as a special learner.

"I enrolled her to school as an ordinary learner only for things to change later after teachers proved she could hardly read or write despite being fully trained to do so," the mother said.

In deed all her certificates of merit in school sports competition shows that she has until the day she sat for KCPE participated in the category of persons with intellectual disability.

The athlete scored 105 marks after sitting for her KCPE at Meere primary school, but she did not go to secondary school due to financial constraints.

The dejected Gatwiri who now earns Sh6000 per month works as house girl in the outskirts of Nyeri town, an amount she uses to cater for her needs and those of her jobless mother who resides in a rental shack in near Narumoru forest.

"I went through learning as a special learner both a school in Timau and in Mere Primary school," Gatwiri said.

The athlete is now calling on the Government to intervene and pay all her dues to the glory and fame she brought in the country.