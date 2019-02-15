14 February 2019

Kenya: Governor Obado Seeks Review of Bail Terms in Murder Trial

Nairobi — Migori Governor Okoth Obado has filed an application seeking review of his bail terms.

The governor's defence lawyers Rogers Sagana and Cliff Ombeta told the court Obado wants to be allowed to transit through Homa Bay which neighbours his county.

He is also asking the court to release his passport.

Obado appeared before Justice Jessie Lesiit for the mention of the case.

He is charged together with his Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo and another suspect, Caspal Obiero.

Senior Assistant DPP Alexander Muteti told the court that they have supplied 10 statements to the defence team and eight were remaining which will be supplied in due course.

