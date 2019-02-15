Kenya: Ex-Ruaraka Police Boss Sentenced to Death for Murder of Inmate

Nairobi — A former police boss found guilty of torturing a suspect to death has been handed a death sentence.

Nahashon Mutua who was formerly Ruaraka Officer Commanding Station (OCS) was on December 13 found guilty of the murder of Martin Koome, a suspect who had been arrested over a domestic brawl.

Initially, another suspect, Kevin Odhiambo was charged with murder of Koome inside a cell at Ruaraka Police Station.

Police had claimed that Koome died after a fight in the cells on the night of December 19, 2013.

Trial judge Stella Mutuku placed Mutua on his defence where he called several witnesses to try and exonerate himself.

Koome was arrested over a domestic brawl at his home in Baba Dogo but later died after allegedly being tortured.

Evidence showed that he was assaulted using a metal pipe and his head immersed in a drum of water.

He was later admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital where he succumbed to injuries. According to his wife, he had a swollen face, deep cuts and she could barely recognise him.

In his defence, Mutua admitted ordering Koome to be placed in the cell with other inmates despite him being drunk. Asked why he sent a drunk person into a cell with other suspects, Mutua said Ruaraka had only one cell.

The accused person denied that he violated the Police Service Standing Orders.