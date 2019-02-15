Uganda: MTN Uganda CEO Deported

Kampala — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of telecommunications company MTN Uganda, Wim Vanhelleputte has this evening been deported.

In a letter signed by Internal Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo, the MTN Uganda boss is to stay outside Uganda indefinitely.

This comes shortly after the arrest and deportation of two other senior employees at the telecommunications company including Ms Elsa Mussolini, the MTN mobile money general manager and Annie Tabura who was the general manager for sales and distribution at MTN Uganda.