Angola: President Trump Hails Reforms, Fight Against Corruption in Angola

Luanda — US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, on the reforms and the fight against corruption.

1 / 1

Cyril Sartor, assistente especial do presidente dos EUA

The special assistant of the US President and Senior Director for African Affairs of the National Security Council, Cyril Sartor conveyed the congratulation during an audience that was granted by the Angolan Head of State.

"We came here with the spirit of friendship and recognize the great steps that the President and the new leadership of Angola have applying in order to transform the country in the fight against corruption and to open it to international trade," he told journalists in the Presidential Palace.

The US official also said that Angola is a key country in the new US foreign policy strategy for Africa and hopes to strengthen relations in economic sectors and improve governance.

He stressed that relations between the two countries have a strategic focus, which covers other issues other than oil.

Trump special assistant also said that he had dealt with regional and international issues with President João Lourenço.

Cyril Sartor, a master in African history with more than 30 years of work, has previously been deputy director of the Mission of the American Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Africa.