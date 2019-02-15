Rwanda: Over 1000 Set for Rwamagana Challenge Marathon

Over one thousand athletes are expected to take part in the Rwamagana Challenge Marathon, according to the Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF), secretary-General, Olivier Umutangana.

The 5th edition of the annual race is scheduled for Feb 17 in Rwamagana town.

"Rwamagana Challenge Marathon is one of the best events we have ever organized as a district, and will help athletes prepare for the upcoming Kigali Peace Marathon slated for June 16," Umutangana said.

Last year, Thomas Dushimumukiza was the winner of the full marathon in the men's category while Genes Nyirahabimana emerged victorious in the women's fray at the fourth edition.

Last year, the one-day event attracted over 500 participants under three categories - full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km) and run for fun (5km).

Rwamagana District in collaboration with Rwamagana Athletics Club will organize the fifth edition of Rwamagana Challenge Marathon.