Rwanda: Police Coach Mphande Demands Improvement as League Returns

Police FC head coach Joel Albert Mphande has asked his players to up their performances, during the second round of the Azam Rwanda Premier League, which starts on February 18.

Police kick off their campaign against AS Muhanga at Kicukiro Stadium on February, 19. The law enforcers are in sixth place with 24 points, following seven wins, four draws and four losses.

"We have to be aggressive in matches and start winning if we want to be in the title race; we have to win more games to shore up our confidence. We don't want to drop out of the title race so early," Mphande said.

Police is 11 points behind leaders APR and the Zambian tactician says the gap is not insurmountable but that the club cannot afford to drop any more points.

"We need to be more focused, determined ahead of the second round and also believe that we have the ability not only to beat any team but also stay in contention for the title," he added.

Meanwhile, former APR and Amavubi defender, Aimable Nsabimana has joined Police FC on a six-month deal.

He signed for a reported Rwf2.5m and has played for a host of local clubs like SEC Academy and Marines FC before joining the military side three years ago.

The 21 years old is expected to boost Police's defense which conceded 19 goals in the first round.

February 18

Amagaju Vs APR

Musanze Vs AS Kigali

Espoir Vs Gicumbi

February 19

Sunrise Vs Mukura

Police Vs AS Muhanga

Rayon Sports Vs Etincelles

Bugesera Vs Marines