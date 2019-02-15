Malawi: Police Say It Will Honour Court Ruling On July 11 Shooting Cop

Malawi Police Service (MPS) say it will honour a Supreme Court ruling which overturned the conviction of a cop accused of killing a peaceful protester during the July 11, 2011 demonstrations.

A six panel Supreme Court judge has acquitted Stewart Lobo on the killing of George Thekere during the massive protests against the rule of former president Bingu wa Mutharika whom they accused of becoming increasingly dictatorial and intolerant.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said the police will abide by the ruling.

However, he could not say whether Lobo would be reinstated in the Malawi Service or not, saying top management will make a final decision on the matter.

At least 20 demonstrators were gunned down during the protests across the country which drew huge crowds of people in all the three regions.