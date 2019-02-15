Malawi: MEC Releases Names of Approved Presidential Candidates - Malingamoyo of Nasaf Disqualified

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has released names of nine approved presidential candidates out of 10 who presented their nomination papers, disqualifying one hopeful.

MEC said it has approved the nine after analyzing nomination papers it received from various aspirants.

The Commission has disqualified Loudon Titan Malingamoyo Phiri of National Salvation Front (NASAF) and his running mate Ethel Vivian Makoko on the basis that the candidate failed to provide a minimum requirement of 10 electors in any of the 28 district and instead only managed one.

According to a statement signed by MEC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Alfandika made available to Nyasa Times on Thursday February 14 2019, the candidate was requested to satisfy this requirement by February 11 2019 but has not managed to this date.

The electoral body further remind the stakeholders that a candidate can be disqualified any day before polling should the Commission become aware that the candidate suppressed material facts at the time of nomination which, if they were known, could have led to

disqualification.

"The Commission is, therefore, informing the general public that anyone who wishes to challenge the eligibility of a the candidate in the 2019 Tripartite Elections they should follow proper procedures bywriting the Commission with substantiated evidence of the ineligibility of the particular candidate," reads part of the statement.

MEC received nomination papers from Local Government, Parliamentary and Presidential Elections candidates from 4 to 8th February 2019.

Following this, the Commission met on 13th February 2019 in Lilongwe to consider a report on the analysis of Presidential candidates.

Approved presidential candidates are as follows:

Dr. Lazarus Chakwera -Malawi Congress Party (MCP)

Professor John Chisi -Umodzi Party (UP)

Mr Peter Dominic Sinosi Driver Kuwani -Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD)

Dr. Joyce Hilda Banda - Peoples Party (PP)

Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima -UTM

Hon Atupele Austin Muluzi -United Democratic Front (UDF),

Dr. Cassim Chilumpha -Tikonze Peoples Movement (TPM)

Reverend Hadwick Kaliya -Independent

Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika - Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).