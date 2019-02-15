Malawi: Chimulirenji to Speak Out At Ntcheu Rally On Appointment As Mutharika's Running Mate

Ntcheu North East Parliamentarian Everton Chimulirenji will on Sunday February 17 2018 hold a first political rally in his home town Ntcheu District since the rulling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi President Peter Mutharika hand picked him as running mate in the highly anticipated May 21 Tripartite Elections.

A communication from the party indicates that the rally is scheduled to take place at Ntcheu old bus depot starting from 1 O'clock in the afternoon.

Accompanying Chimulirenji will be DPP's Eastern Region Vice President Bright Msaka and several other DPP senior officials from Eastern and Central Regions.

There will also be musical entertainment with live performances from Tay Grin, Dan Lu and Joseph Tembo.

Malawians are expected to hear Chimulirenji's official response on numerous questions raised towards his appointment as State Vice-President nominee.

Some including senior DPP officials are reportedly against Chimulirenji'd appointment describing him as not being fit for purpose of a progressive administration.

But President Mutharika maintain the Ntcheu North East parliamentarian is a suitable candidate who has always been loyal, trustworth, performer and dedicated member of the DPP.

His appointment is widely thought to counter State Vice-President and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima's momentum as the latter guns for the presidency in the election. Ironically, both candidates come from Ntcheu, and coincidentally, from the same constituency.

He beat the likes of Kondwani Nankhumwa, Bright Msaka, Samuel Tembenu and Henry Chimunthu Banda, among other DPP top brass tipped for the position.

The legislator, 56, is also part of Mutharika's Cabinet, serving as Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development. He served as deputy minister for Defence before the latest Cabinet reshuffle took him to his present portfolio.

Chimulirenji studied business administration and once worked with the then Ministry of Works. He was running a construction company when he joined newly formed DPP in 2005 under the stewardship of former president, the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

He is also the party's deputy national director of elections, a position he was elected to at the party's national convention in 2018.