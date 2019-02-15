Uganda: Gordian Kyomukama Appointed MTN Uganda Acting CEO

MTN Uganda's Chief Technical Officer, Mr Gordian Kyomukama has been appointed as the acting chief executive officer following the deportation of Mr Wim Vanhelleputte.

Mr Vanhelleputte, a Belgian national, was deported from Uganda last evening.

In a letter signed by Internal Affairs Minister Gen Jeje Odongo, the MTN Uganda boss is to stay outside Uganda indefinitely.

In a statement on Friday morning, MTN said it has not been notified of the grounds for the deportation and is working hard to establish precise reasons for the deportation.

"We are understandably concerned about these developments and are engaging with the authorities to seek understanding that would lead us to resolving this matter. To ensure business continuity, we have appointed Mr. Gordian Kyomukama, currently Chief Technology Officer, as Acting Chief Executive. Our focus continues to be on delivering the best quality products and services to our customers," reads part of the statement issued by MTN group Corporate Affairs.