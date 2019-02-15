14 February 2019

Kenya: Okoth Obado Seeks Review of Strict Bail Terms in Sharon Otieno Case

Photo: Nairobi News
Governor Okoth Obado and murdered Rongo University student Sharon Otieno (file photo).
By Sam Kiplagat

Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado wants a review of his strict bail terms in case he is charged with murdering his girlfriend Sharon Otieno and her unborn child.

Mr Obado filed the application on Thursday requesting Justice Jessie Lesiit to not only return his passport but also let him travel through Homa Bay County, which he was banned from visiting since Sharon's parents and potential witnesses live there.

The High Court issued tough conditions for his release from police custody last year, including a 20-km radius restriction in his Migori home.

Justice Lesiit also ordered him to surrender his passport and seek permission before travelling abroad.

Mr Obado made the application when he appeared before Justice Lesiit for the mention of the murder case.

He is charged together with his former personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero.

The state prosecutor Alexander Muteti told the court that they have supplied 10 statements to the defence team and eight are still remaining.

The case will be mentioned on March 20 for pretrial.

