Kenya: Nyandika Mairoyo - Ailing Legend Urges Kenyatta to Help Family Reclaim Land

Legendary Kenyan athlete Nyandika Maiyoro, 88, is appealing for help to have his "stolen" land returned even as he battles tuberculosis in hospital.

The track legend is currently admitted at the Christamarianne Hospital in Kisii, where he was diagnosed with tuberculosis on Monday.

Mairoyo is concerned that people he declined to name have grabbed his seven-acre piece of land in Nyamira.

"I urge President Uhuru (Kenyatta), opposition leader Raila (Odinga) and interior CS Fred (Matiang'i) to ensure my family gets justice " he told Nation Sport from his hospital bed.

Nyandika lamented that two locals allegedly grabbed the said land in 2012, but even after reporting the case to the police in Nyamira, he is yet to get it back.

"I was given the land by the former President Mzee Kenyatta after I had represented the country well in the international events," he said.

According to his son, Ken, the family has not enjoyed the fruits of their father's success on the track as both the county and national governments had "neglected" the legend.

Maiyoro won the 3000 metres race at the 1953 Indian Ocean Games in Madagascar before claiming gold for Kenya in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, in a race he is said to have started 30 seconds after other competitors.

The legend was admitted at the facility on Monday after he had complained of chest pains for about three months.

Doctors at the hospital had scheduled major tests on Thursday but later postponed the scans as the family could not raise the required Sh80,000.

"We are calling on well-wishers to come on board and support us as we have exhausted all our resources," said Ken.

Kisii County director for sports Samwel Wanyama said they were working on the matter.

"As a county, we are planning to support Nyandika settle his hospital bills by all means possible," he said.