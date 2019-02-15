Kenya: Free Entry for Kids But Adults to Pay More at Open

Children under the age of 12 years, and members of the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) will have the opportunity to watch this year's Kenya Open scheduled for Karen Country Club from March 14 to 17, free of charge.

This, according to Kenya Open tournament director Patrick Obath, is to encourage more juniors in the country to start playing the sport.

However adults spectators will pay more than usual. Obath said tickets for this year's Kenya Open Golf Championship are now available for purchase via the website www.kenyaopen.golf; with the Kenya Open Golf Limited making provision for daily tickets as well as season tickets.

Season tickets

Daily tickets are retailing at Sh1,000 while season tickets are retailing at Sh3,000 for the four days.

Last year's singly entry ticket retailed for Sh500. Obath, said that this year's tournament will offer spectators a holistic experience on and off the course, adding that this year's village at the tournament will offer spectators great food, music and entertainment to add on the experience.

"Spectators to this year's tournament can look forward to the best golf on the course from some of the best golfers across the world, as well as the best experience off the course.

Our tickets are fairly priced to give as many people an opportunity to come and experience the 2019 Kenya Open experience," he said.