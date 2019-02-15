Kenya: CS Rashid Echesa Bails Out Struggling Leopards

The government has bailed out cash-strapped AFC Leopards with Sh2 million but not before Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa had offered a tongue lashing to the club officials following a spate of poor results.

Speaking to Nation Sport moments after chairing a meeting involving Leopards officials and stakeholders at his Kencom House offices in Nairobi, Echesa was categorical that the hierarchy had to put their act together.

"The performances have been so poor. I wanted to find out what the problem is. This club offers employment to hundreds of youth and entertainment to many others, what we have been witnessing from them this season is unacceptable."

Leopards are enduring a season to forget this term.

The team is currently placed second from bottom on the SportPesa Premier League standings, with a single win two wins in its opening 12 matches.

Worse, the club recently appointed Rwandan Casa Mbungo as its third coach in a span of as many months, leading to public disapproval on the team affairs from supporters.

Separately club secretary Oscar Igaida and treasurer Oliver Napali thanked the CS following the financial boost while saying the funds will be channelled towards operational costs including offsetting accrued winning bonuses to the players.