15 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Men Accused of Murder of Advocate Pete Mihalik Back in Court for Bail Application

Tagged:

Related Topics

The bail application of three men accused of the "premeditated" murder of Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik is expected to resume in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Vuyile Maliti, 35, Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, are accused of gunning down Mihalik on October 30, 2018, while he was doing the morning school run.

Mihalik died after he was hit in the head. His son was also hit, but survived and his daughter was not injured.

Maliti is a taxi owner with a business in Khayelitsha. According to the charge sheet, Maliti and Biyela are both from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal.

During their previous appearance, Maliti wanted the State to hand over its video evidence.

Prosecutor Helene Booysen replied that she had handed over a copy of the charge sheet and Maliti's warning statement.

"The State is not prepared to give access to affidavits and the video footage," she added at the time.

Source: News24

South Africa

Time for Us to Take Climate Change Seriously - Ramaphosa

It is time for South Africans to take climate change seriously, said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday in his… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.