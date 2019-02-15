Namibia: Parliament Approves Geingob's Preferred Electoral Commissioners

The National Assembly on Thursday approved president Hage Geingob's nomination of former Unam vice chancellor Lazarus Hangula's aide, Evaristus Evaristus and director in the office of the speaker of the National Assembly Gerson Tjihenuna to serve as electoral commissioners.

Opposition parliamentarians, including Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani and Vipuakuje Muharukua, did not support the nomination of Tjihenuna who works in the office of the speaker of National Assembly Peter Katjavivi, citing direct contravention of a clause in the Electoral Act of 2014.

Venaani in an interview with The Namibian said the appointment of Tjihenuna was unlawful because the electoral act does not permit people in the employment of the government to be appointed to that position. He said Tjihenuna's current position as a director under Katjavivi's office was a conflict of interest by the ruling party and could directly influence the outcome of the election process.

"You see, an election is a very sensitive thing. You can't appoint someone who is under the office of the speaker, he could be influenced and the law is very clear under Section 6. Now the director [Tjihenuna] is on contract and the intention of the law was to prohibit any government employee from being appointed to that position and if you are appointed as a commissioner you have to resign," he said.

"Will this person not be influenced? Tjihenuna is a good guy and his integrity could be above reproach but the perception around it is problematic to us," he said.

Venaani added: "Our objection is based on the question of appointing somebody who is a director under a political office as a commissioner".

The PDM leader further stated that his party will be assessing the situation and demanding further clarity from the ruling party.

"We want a proper interpretation because you can't say an executive director of government is not a government employee because he is on contract. So as a party that wants integrity we can't support processes that have perceptions that are not clarified," Venaani said.

Justice minister Sacky Shanghala, however, said Tjihenuna's appointment does not contravene the law because he was appointed on contract and that "I was informed that he was going to retire".

All Swapo members supported the nominations of the two while RDP parliamentarian Steve Bezuidenhout abstained from taking part in the vote on whether to approve the nominations or not to. Tjihenuna could not be reached for comment.